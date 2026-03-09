Minkah Fitzpatrick trade: Miami Dolphins send veteran defender to New York Jets in surprising AFC East deal

The Miami Dolphins have traded star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets, in a stunning move just ahead of NFL free agency. The deal, confirmed by ESPN on Monday, sees Miami receiving a 2026 seventh-round pick originally belonging to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jets quickly followed up by agreeing to sign Fitzpatrick to a three-year, $40 million contract, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

This trade marks a bold step for the Jets, who are looking to bolster their secondary after a tough 2025 season. Fitzpatrick, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, brings proven playmaking ability to a unit that struggled with turnovers last year.

Details about the deal Minkah Fitzpatrick had one year left on his Miami Dolphins deal worth $17.6 million. In 2025, he recorded 82 tackles, including 59 solo stops, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one interception across the season. He also added his first career sack and six passes defended, showing he remains a reliable force in coverage and run support.

Minkah Fitzpatrick's performance The Alabama product was originally drafted by Miami in the first round (11th overall) in 2018. However, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers after just one season due to a position dispute with then-coach Brian Flores. In Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick thrived, earning five Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections over six seasons. He signed a four-year, $73.6 million extension in 2022, becoming the NFL's highest-paid safety at the time.

Across eight NFL seasons, Fitzpatrick has amassed 690 tackles, 21 interceptions, and six forced fumbles, establishing himself as one of the league's top ball-hawking safeties.

Miami Dolphins' strategy For the Miami Dolphins, the trade helps clear cap space and aligns with efforts to get younger on defense. The low return, a late-round pick, suggests Miami prioritized financial flexibility over draft capital.

New York Jets' strategy The New York Jets, under new leadership, view Minkah Fitzpatrick as a key piece for their rebuilding defense. Head coach Aaron Glenn will call the plays in 2026, and adding a veteran like Fitzpatrick provides instant leadership and production in the secondary.

Looking ahead This intra-division swap adds intrigue to the AFC East rivalry. Fans in both cities are buzzing about how Fitzpatrick's arrival could shift the balance, especially with the Jets committing long-term money to the 29-year-old.