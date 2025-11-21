Minnesota Twins strengthen catching depth with Alex Jackson trade from Baltimore Orioles

The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran catcher Alex Jackson from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor-league infielder Payton Eeles. The trade added an experienced right-handed bat to the backup catcher competition as the club is without Christian Vázquez, who hit free agency after the 2025 season.
After Christian Vázquez parted ways, Ryan Jeffers remains the clear starter, but the Twins lacked proven depth at the position.
Alex Jackson, who turns 30 in December, will step in as an immediate contender for the primary backup role. He could compete with prospects like Jhonny Pereda and utility option Mickey Gasper during spring training. The Twins will get a defensive-minded option who can also spell Jeffers against left-handed pitching.
A former Top 100 prospect, Alex Jackson has bounced between six organizations (Braves, Marlins, Brewers, Rays, Orioles, and now Twins), but he showed remarkable skills in limited action with Baltimore last season.
In just 100 plate appearances, he launched a career-high five home runs and posted a .220/.290/.473 slash line. His Triple-A numbers are even more encouraging, he has slugged .517 across 313 games at that level. While his big-league career line sits at a modest .153/.239/.288, the Twins are clearly betting on the power and defensive skills he displayed in 2025.
To clear a 40-man roster spot for Alex Jackson, the Minnesota Twins designated speedy outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr for assignment. The club also locked up reliever Justin Topa on a new 2026 deal, avoiding a potential non-tender. Friday marked MLB’s contract tender deadline, forcing teams to decide on arbitration-eligible players.
Retaining Topa keeps one of the few veteran bullpen arms in the organization, while outfielder/DH Trevor Larnach remains the most likely candidate to be non-tendered or traded before the deadline passes.
Alex Jackson brings power potential off the bench, a strong throwing arm, and years of big-league experience, all for a minor-league infielder unlikely to crack Minnesota’s roster soon.
In return, the Baltimore Orioles received 26-year-old infielder Payton Eeles, an undrafted free agent out of the independent leagues who signed with the Minnesota Twins in 2023. Eeles has posted a solid .285/.410/.417 line across three minor-league levels and offers the Orioles organizational infield depth without costing them a 40-man spot.
