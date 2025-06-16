Mitchell Johnson slams Josh Hazlewood for prioritising IPL over WTC final

Mitchell Johnson, former Australian fast bowler has criticized Josh Hazlewood for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) instead of focusing on the preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa.

Hazlewood’s decision to return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL’s crucial stages, despite injury concerns, has sparked debate about his priorities after the Aussies lost to the Proteas in the WTC summit clash.

Hazlewood’s performance in the IPL Josh Hazlewood played a significant role in RCB’s first-ever IPL title win on June 3, defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final. The 34-year-old pacer was in top form, claiming 22 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 17.54 and at an economy rate of 8.77. His contribution was vital to RCB’s success, but his decision to prioritize the IPL has drawn scrutiny.

Hazlewood’s Performance in WTC Final In contrast to his IPL heroics, Hazlewood had an underwhelming performance in the WTC final, where Australia suffered a five-wicket defeat to South Africa. He managed just one wicket in each innings, failing to make a significant impact.

"We have seen concerns about Hazlewood's fitness in recent years, and his decision to prioritise returning to the delayed Indian Premier League over his national team preparations raised eyebrows," Johnson wrote in his column in West Australian.

Mitchell Johnson's urges to focus on future talent Mitchell Johnson also emphasized the need for Australia to plan beyond their current star-studded bowling attack. The bowling line-up includes Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, and Hazlewood. He cautioned against relying solely on these experienced players and urged the selectors to groom younger players for Test cricket.

"Our successful 'big four' bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon can't be taken for granted as a lock going forward either. If veteran players are sticking around just for the Ashes as a send-off, it does beg the question of whether that's the right mindset. It's crucial that we embrace the future and build confidence in selecting our next Test players," added Johnson.

