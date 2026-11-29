Australia captain Mitchell Marsh hit a blistering 119 off 57 balls, but England beat Australia by seven runs in the fourth T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday to wrap up the five-match series with a game to spare.

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Chasing 182, Australia needed nine runs off the last three balls with Marsh on strike. Young fast bowler Henry Crocombe held his nerve with slower balls in the final over. He had Marsh caught behind by Jordan Cox off a top edge and trapped Joel Davies lbw next ball, and Australia finished on 174/7. The win gives England an unbeatable 3-1 lead going into the final match.

How did England recover from 32 for 4? England chose to bat and were rocked early. Riley Meredith struck twice in the powerplay, removing Aneurin Donald and Tom Banton, while Spencer Johnson accounted for Phil Salt and skipper Harry Brook. The score read 32 for 4 after just 4.2 overs, and another collapse looked possible.

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James Coles (33 off 29) and Jordan Cox (23 off 19) rebuilt before Sam Curran took control. The left-hander finished unbeaten on 50 from 28 deliveries, clearing the rope four times. Liam Dawson (23 off 14) and Jamie Overton (20 not out off 9) added the finishing touches as England smashed six sixes in the final 15 balls to post 181 for 7.

What sparked the confrontation between Jamie Overton and Mitchell Marsh? Tempers flared in the last over of England’s innings. Overton was visibly upset when the umpire refused to signal a wide on a delivery from Jack Edwards that television replays suggested was outside the blue marker line. The England all-rounder was picked up on the stump microphone swearing in disbelief and arguing with the official, who instructed him to move so Edwards could complete the over. Overton then walked towards Marsh and the pair exchanged heated words and gestures before play resumed.

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How did Mitchell Marsh bring up his century? Mitchell Marsh almost single-handedly kept Australia in the contest. He launched into Coles early with a six and two fours as the home side raced to 67 for 1 in the powerplay. Wickets continued to fall around him: Jake Fraser-McGurk departed for a duck, while Sam Harper (18), Nikhil Chaudhary (12), Tim David (12) and Lachlan Shaw (6 off 14) struggled to match his tempo. When Marsh reached three figures, the rest of the Australian batters had contributed just 48 runs from 56 balls between them.

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He lingered on 99, prioritising strike retention over the milestone, before finally getting there with a single in the 18th over. He brought up his hundred off 49 balls.

It was only the third T20I century in matches between the two sides, following Aaron Finch’s 156 at Southampton in 2013 and Glenn Maxwell’s unbeaten 103 at Hobart in 2018. It was also Marsh’s second T20I hundred, after his unbeaten 103 against New Zealand in 2025, and both have come while he has been captain.

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How did Henry Crocombe seal the win for England? Mitchell Marsh came agonisingly close. With 30 needed from 12 balls he tore into Overton in the 19th over, striking two sixes and a four. An inside-out loft over cover reduced the equation to 12 off the final over.

Crocombe, expensive earlier in the night, switched to slower balls into the pitch. After three singles, Marsh top-edged a short off-cutter, and Cox completed a straightforward catch behind the stumps. Marsh walked off to a standing ovation after a superb 119 off 57 balls that included nine fours and nine sixes. Joel Davies was then trapped lbw off the next ball, effectively ending the chase.

England were not flawless. Tom Banton spilled a simple chance off Edwards at long-on in the 19th over, yet Adil Rashid’s four overs for just 14 runs and Curran’s 1 for 26 proved decisive in the middle phase.

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Looking ahead The fifth and final T20I takes place in Canberra on 2 December. England are expected to rotate their squad, with Harry Brook and Jordan Cox departing after this match to join the Test series in South Africa.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

SportsCricket Get Latest real-time updates Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket Football , and Tennis at Livemint Sports Sports Home Mitchell Marsh's century goes in vain as England win 4th T20I by 7 runs, take unassailable 3-1 lead over Australia