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Mitchell Marsh misses second century in IPL 2026: Watch heartbreaking run-out in LSG vs CSK clash

Mitchell Marsh walked in early for Lucknow Super Giants and immediately took charge. He reached his fifty in just 21 balls but got dismissed while being on the non-strikers' end due to an unfortunate run-out.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated15 May 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Mitchell Marsh misses century
Mitchell Marsh misses century(PTI)
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Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Mitchell Marsh fell agonisingly short of his second century in the IPL 2026 season during their high-voltage clash against Chennai Super King (CSK). The hard-hitting Australian opener hammered a sensational 90 off only 38 balls but was denied a well-deserved hundred due to an unfortunate run-out.

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Marsh and Josh Inglis had given LSG a flying start, launching an all-out assault on the CSK bowlers right from the powerplay. His innings was filled with clean striking, including nine crisp fours and seven huge sixes that had the crowd on their feet.

Also Read | Akash Singh’s handwritten note celebration and 3-wicket haul rock CSK vs LSG

Mitchell Marsh's unfortunate dismissal

Batting second after winning the toss, LSG needed a strong start against a strong CSK bowling attack. Marsh walked in early and immediately took charge. He reached his fifty in just 21 balls but failed to clinch his second IPL 2026 century this season. The turning point came in the 11.5 over when Mukesh Choudhary bowled a full delivery to Nicholas Pooran on the off stump. Pooran drove it hard and straight back towards the bowler. Mukesh reacted brilliantly in his follow-through, bending low to get a hand on the ball. The deflection went straight onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Mitchell Marsh was caught backing up too far outside his crease and had no time to get back. He was well short when the bails lit up. Without waiting for the umpire’s decision, Marsh started walking back immediately, clearly disappointed with the unlucky end to what was turning into a match-defining innings.

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Also Read | Why CSK and LSG observed a minute's silence ahead of IPL 2026 clash in Lucknow?

Momentum shift in high-voltage IPL encounter

This dismissal not only ended Mitchell Marsh’s brilliant knock but also saw both LSG openers fall in consecutive deliveries, suddenly bringing CSK back into the contest. The home crowd, which had been stunned into silence by the LSG onslaught, erupted in celebration.

His consistent explosive starts have made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament. LSG fans will feel this was a big missed opportunity, while CSK will be relieved to get a crucial breakthrough through pure luck rather than skill.

LSG will now look to their middle order to capitalise on the strong platform built by their openers, while CSK will try to capitalise on the momentum shift and keep the scoring rate in check.

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Mitchell Marsh's performance in IPL 2026

Total matches: 12

Runs amassed: 467

Highest score: 111

Average: 38.92

Strike-rate: 162.15

100/50: 1/2

Fours: 40

Sixes: 31

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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