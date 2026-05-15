Mitchell Marsh misses second century in IPL 2026: Watch heartbreaking run-out in LSG vs CSK clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Mitchell Marsh fell agonisingly short of his second century in the IPL 2026 season during their high-voltage clash against Chennai Super King (CSK). The hard-hitting Australian opener hammered a sensational 90 off only 38 balls but was denied a well-deserved hundred due to an unfortunate run-out.

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Marsh and Josh Inglis had given LSG a flying start, launching an all-out assault on the CSK bowlers right from the powerplay. His innings was filled with clean striking, including nine crisp fours and seven huge sixes that had the crowd on their feet.

Mitchell Marsh's unfortunate dismissal Batting second after winning the toss, LSG needed a strong start against a strong CSK bowling attack. Marsh walked in early and immediately took charge. He reached his fifty in just 21 balls but failed to clinch his second IPL 2026 century this season. The turning point came in the 11.5 over when Mukesh Choudhary bowled a full delivery to Nicholas Pooran on the off stump. Pooran drove it hard and straight back towards the bowler. Mukesh reacted brilliantly in his follow-through, bending low to get a hand on the ball. The deflection went straight onto the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Mitchell Marsh was caught backing up too far outside his crease and had no time to get back. He was well short when the bails lit up. Without waiting for the umpire’s decision, Marsh started walking back immediately, clearly disappointed with the unlucky end to what was turning into a match-defining innings.

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Momentum shift in high-voltage IPL encounter This dismissal not only ended Mitchell Marsh’s brilliant knock but also saw both LSG openers fall in consecutive deliveries, suddenly bringing CSK back into the contest. The home crowd, which had been stunned into silence by the LSG onslaught, erupted in celebration.

His consistent explosive starts have made him one of the most dangerous batters in the tournament. LSG fans will feel this was a big missed opportunity, while CSK will be relieved to get a crucial breakthrough through pure luck rather than skill.

LSG will now look to their middle order to capitalise on the strong platform built by their openers, while CSK will try to capitalise on the momentum shift and keep the scoring rate in check.

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Mitchell Marsh's performance in IPL 2026 Total matches: 12

Runs amassed: 467

Highest score: 111

Average: 38.92

Strike-rate: 162.15

100/50: 1/2

Fours: 40

Sixes: 31

(More to follow)

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.