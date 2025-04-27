Mitchell Marsh reflects on his role as batter ahead of MI vs LSG clash, says ‘I feel like a baseballer’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be geared up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ahead of the clash, Mitchell Marsh who played significant knocks for LSG in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, expressed his current role in the team. He also gave his take on his experience with the franchise and Rishabh Pant's captaincy.

Mitchell Marsh's IPL journey Marsh made his IPL debut in 2010 with Deccan Chargers and five other teams after that. The Australian all-rounder was picked by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹3.4 Crore at the 2025 TATA IPL Auction.

Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2025 In the 18th edition of the league, Marsh played a role of only a batter, so far. The team management has been using him as an Impact Player. However, the allrounder expressed that if given a chance he would like to bowl as well.

"It's a different experience playing the role of just batter, that's for sure. I feel like a baseballer," Mitchell Marsh said

"It has been a lot of fun. And yeah, I'm open to the role whenever they need me in the field or my bowling will come back at some stage. So the dream will be over," he added.

Mitchell Marsh as a bowler till IPL 2025: Matches played - 50, Wickets taken - 37, Runs conceded - 795, Economy rate - 8.52, BBM - 4/25

Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2025: Innings – 8, Runs – 344, Average – 43, Strike rate – 161, 50s – 4

Mitchell Marsh on Rishabh Pant's captaincy Marsh who played over 200 international matches for Australia across formats, gave his take on Rishabh Pant's captaincy.

"Look, I think he's really growing into a role and he's still reasonably young, but, yeah, he's a good leader. And, yeah, he's just getting better and better," Marsh said.

"So I am looking forward to hopefully playing under him for a while," he further added.

Mitchell Marsh on being a part of LSG Marsh was a part of six franchises including Pune Warriors India, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals, before he joined LSG in 2025.