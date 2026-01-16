MLB Free Agent Signings List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 61 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. For players with minor league contracts, terms for major league contract base salaries are in parentheses:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (3) — Signed Ryan Helsley, rhp, New York Mets, to a $28 million, two-year contract; signed Pete Alonso, 1b, N.Y. Mets, to a $155 million, five-year contract; re-signed Zach Eflin, rhp, to a $10 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (1) — Signed Sean Newcomb, lhp, Athletics, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

CLEVELAND (1) — Signed Shawn Armstrong, rhp, Texas, to a $5.5 million, two-year contract.

DETROIT (3) — Gleyber Torres, 2b, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; signed Kenley Jansen, rhp, Los Angeles Angels, to an $11 million, one-year contract; re-signed Kyle Finnegan, rhp, to a $19 million, two-year contract.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Signed Lane Thomas, of, Cleveland, to a $5.25 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $4 million, one-year contract; signed Jordan Romano, rhp, Philadelphia, to a $2 million, one-year contract; signed Kirby Yates, rhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (1) — Signed Josh Bell, 1b, Washington, to a $7 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (4) — Trent Grisham, of, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; re-signed Ryan Yarbrough, lhp, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Amed Rosario, inf-of, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; re-signed Paul Blackburn, rhp, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

SEATTLE (2) — Re-signed Josh Naylor, 1b, to a $92.5 million, five-year contract; signed Rob Refsnyder, of, Boston, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Signed Cedric Mullins, of, N.Y. Mets, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Steven Matz, lhp, Boston, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

TEXAS (3) — Signed Danny Jansen, c, Milwaukee, to a $14.5 million, two-year contract; signed Tyler Alexander, lhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $1,.125,000, one-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (2) — Signed Dylan Cease, rhp, San Diego, to a $210 million, seven-year contract; signed Tyler Rogers, rhp, N.Y. Mets, to a $37 million, three-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Re-signed James McCann, c, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Michael Soroka, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $7.5 million, one-year contract; signed Merrill Kelly, rhp, Texas, to a $40 million, two-year contract; re-signed Tyler Kinley, rhp, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (4) — Re-signed Raisel Iglesias, rhp, Atlanta, to a $16 million, one-year contract; signed Mike Yastrzemski, of, Kansas City, to a $23 million, two-year contract; signed Robert Suarez, rhp, San Diego, to a $45 million, three-year contract; re-signed Ha-Seong Kim, ss, to a $20 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (6) — Shota Imanaga, lhp, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer; signed Phil Maton, rhp, Texas, to a $14.5 million, two-year contract; re-signed Caleb Thielbar, lhp, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Hoby Milner, lhp, Texas, to a $3.75 million, one-year contract; signed Hunter Harvey, rhp, Kansas City, to a $6 million, one-year contract; signed Alex Bregman, 3b, Boston, to a $175 million, five-year contract.

CINCINNATI (3) — Re-signed Emilio Pagán, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Caleb Ferguson, lhp, Seattle, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Pierce Johnson, rhp, Atlanta, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.

COLORADO (1) — Signed Michael Lorenzen, rhp, Kansas City, to an $8 million, one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Re-signed Miguel Rojas, ss, to a $5.5 million, one-year contract; signed Edwin Díaz, rhp, N.Y. Mets, to a $69 million, three-year contract.

MIAMI (1) — Signed Pete Fairbanks, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $13 million, one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Brandon Woodruff, rhp, accepted $22,025,000 qualifying offer.

NEW YORK (3) — Signed Devin Williams, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $51 million, three-year contract; signed Jorge Polanco, inf, Seattle, to a $40 million, two-year contract; signed Luke Weaver, rhp, New York Yankees, to a $22 million, two-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Re-signed Kyle Schwarber, dh-of, to a $150 million, five-year contract; signed Brad Keller, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $22 million, two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Signed Gregory Soto, lhp, N.Y. Mets, to a $7.75 million, one-year contract; signed Ryan O’Hearn, 1b-of, San Diego, to a $29 million, two-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (2) — Signed Dustin May, rhp, Boston, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract; signed Ryne Stanek, rhp, New York Mets, to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Re-signed Kyle Hart, lhp, to a $1.2 million, one-year contract; re-signed Michael King, rhp, to a $75 million, three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Signed Adrian Houser, rhp, Tampa Bay, to a $22 million, two-year contract; signed Tyler Mahle, rhp, Texas, to a $10 million, one-year contract.