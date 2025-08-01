MLB Speedway Classic: Bristol Motor Speedway transforms into historic baseball venue; check details

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee is set to host the MLB Speedway Classic on Saturday (August 2). This will mark the first Major League Baseball game ever played in the state.

The iconic NASCAR track, famously dubbed “The Last Great Colosseum,” has undergone a remarkable transformation to become a baseball stadium for a highly anticipated matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds. This historic event is set to draw over 85,000 fans, potentially setting a new MLB regular-season attendance record.

Building a baseball dream The concept of hosting a baseball game at Bristol Motor Speedway took root in 2022 when Jeremiah Yolkut, MLB’s senior vice president of global events, visited the venue.

He expressed, “I will send the notes, but this place looks viable. It is going to take a couple of years, but I think we can get this done.”

Three years later, his vision has materialized. The speedway’s infield now features a regulation baseball field, constructed to meet MLB standards.

The transformation, which began in late June 2025, involved collaboration with industry leaders like BaAM Productions, BrightView, and Populous, known for creating unique MLB fields at venues like Fort Bragg and the Field of Dreams.

Venue details The resulting diamond boasts dimensions of 330 feet down the foul lines, 400 feet to center, and 375 and 384 feet to the right and left-field alleys, respectively, strategically placed between Turns 3 and 4 of the track.

A historic moment for Baseball The MLB Speedway Classic represents a bold step for baseball, blending innovation with community spirit.

“To see the joy and memories made,” Yolkut said. "There will be people that talk about being at Bristol Motor Speedway for that record-setting game and that spectacle,” he added.

Live streaming details Fans can catch the action live on FOX at 6 PM ET on August 2, 2025.

Details about MLB Speedway Classic The MLB Speedway Classic is a fusion of baseball and motorsport culture. The Braves and Reds will wear special uniforms, with the Braves sporting navy hats with red flames and the Reds featuring Wonder Bread-inspired catcher’s gear, paying homage to Talladega Nights.

What to expect for the pregame festivities? Pregame festivities include a concert featuring Tim McGraw and Pitbull, alongside a fan zone with performances by Jake Owen, food trucks, batting cages, and the World Series trophy on display.

Adding to the event’s significance, Hall of Famers Chipper Jones and Johnny Bench, representing the Braves and Reds, will throw the ceremonial first pitch.