Moeen Ali reacts to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test retirement; calls it ‘massive loss' for Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team is set to face England for a five-match Test series and kick-start their new World Test Championship cycle. The series beginning on June 24 will be played in the absence of Indian batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

According to former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, the impact of Virat and Rohit's retirement on the Indian team will be massive. With Shubman Gill expected to step up as captain, India’s young batting line-up's performance at England’s swing-friendly conditions will be something to watch out for.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s retirement Shockwaves rippled across the world when Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement on May 7. It was followed by Virat Kohli taking it to social media and announcing his decision to step away from the format.

The timing stunned fans, as both were anticipated to play crucial roles for India in the upcoming England tour, especially after a lackluster Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign. The duo’s exit has created a void in experience for the Indian cricket team.

A boost for England Speaking on Sky Sports, Moeen Ali highlighted the advantage that England now holds after their star players retired from the format. “I think it’s a massive boost for England. Two top players who’ve been to England a few times on tour, so they had experience,” he said.

Rohit and Virat’s Test stats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have retired with stunning performances and special milestones in the Test format. Kohli amassed over 9230 runs in 123 Tests with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, anchoring India’s batting with his aggression and flair. Rohit, on the other hand, Rohit has accumulated 4301 runs in 116 Test innings that he played since his debut in 2013. He has registered a highest score of 212 and has hit 12 centuries and 18 fifties.

India’s loss of leadership Moeen also underscored the leadership void left by the duo. “I remember Rohit playing really well the last time they were in England. The character they have, the leaders they are, both of them have captained India in Test cricket, so yeah a massive loss for the team,” he noted.

As former captains, Kohli and Sharma brought resilience and inspiration, guiding India during crucial matches. Their absence can place pressure on the young Indian squad to step up.

A blow to Test cricket According to Moeen, Virat Kohli's retirement is a “massive blow to Test cricket." He praised Kohli and expressed, “Virat was the one pioneer, the one guy in Test cricket that always pushed the format. Amazing player, amazing career.”

Comparing Kohli’s impact to Sachin Tendulkar’s, Moeen added, “He has done so much for the game itself, especially in India. I think after Sachin, he was the guy everybody comes to watch and he filled out stadiums.”