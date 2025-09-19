Mohamed Sanu, veteran WR retires after 11 NFL seasons; all you need to know

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has announced his retirement after an 11-year career in the NFL. The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share the news, marking the end of a journey that began with a childhood dream.

Advertisement

Sanu’s career spanned multiple teams, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. With 435 receptions, 4,871 yards, and 29 touchdowns, he leaves behind a legacy.

"Retirement from the NFL isn't the end of my story, it's the start of a new chapter," Sanu wrote, reflecting on his decade-plus in professional football.

Mohamed Sanu's Instagram post In his heartfelt Instagram post, Sanu expressed gratitude to those who supported him throughout his career. "To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled alongside me, every family member, friend, and loved one who stood in my corner, thank you," he wrote. He also acknowledged his critics, adding, "And to every doubter and hater who fueled my fire, thank you too."

Advertisement

A brief stint with the Patriots In 2019, the New England Patriots, in the midst of a Super Bowl chase, acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a second-round pick. The trade was seen as a bold move to strengthen their offense, but many considered it an overpay.

Advertisement

Sanu showed flashes of potential, notably catching 10 passes and scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9. However, he struggled to mesh with Tom Brady and the complex Patriots offense, finishing the season with just 207 yards. By September 2020, after being placed on the physically unable to perform list, Sanu was released.

Memorable moments across the league Sanu’s most productive years came with the Bengals and Falcons. In Atlanta, he played in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots, showcasing his ability as a deep threat. Known for his versatility, Sanu also made waves with four touchdown passes on trick plays, highlighting his unique skill set. His time with Cincinnati and Atlanta solidified his reputation as a dependable receiver who could stretch the field.

Advertisement