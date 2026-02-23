Mohammad Amir clarifies ‘slogger’ remark on Abhishek Sharma; urges Indian to ‘show some patience & play ball on merit’

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir stirred a social media debate a few days back by calling Indian opener Abhishek Sharma a "slogger". Amir's comment came just after Abhishek's duck against United States of America (USA) and before India's high-profile clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. The timing if Amir's remark made it more controversial as the Indian left-hander struggled with the bat in the tournament.

After his duck against USA, Abhishek registered two more scores of zero against Pakistan and Netherlands, thus becoming the first Indian to do so in the T20 World Cups. Although he got a start against South Africa in the Super 8 fixture in Ahmedabad, but was dismissed for 15.

Clarifying his “slogger” remark on Pakistani TV show Haarna Mana Hai, Amir stated that his comment was made purely on a bowler's perspective. “I was talking about him from the point of view of a bowler. I was talking about his technique. People felt bad because I used the word slogger,” said Amir.

Having retired too early from international cricket, Amir remains one of the most skillful and intelligent minds in the game of cricket. Based on his experience, the 35-year-old explained it is very easy for international bowlers to trap Abhishek because of the Indian's technique.

“By that, I meant his technique is such that a good team, a bunch of good bowlers, can trap him. Look at the 14 runs he scored, he scored all of them on one side. The balls he hit were bad balls. But, when Rabada started bowling well, he was not able to figure it out,” Amir explained.

Mohammed Amir's advice for Abhishek Sharma With India to play Zimbabwe next in the Super 8 stage in Chennai, Amir praised Abhishek's intent despite bagging three consecutive ducks and also offered a piece of advice to the struggling Indian opener. “As a senior player, if my message goes to him, I will tell him: Your technique gets exposed in international cricket.

"If you can show some patience and play the ball on its merit, then it will be better. He has the skills, but it depends on him how well he will utilise them. I said that in that sense. People felt bad,” added Amir.