Former Pakistan cricketer calls for major T20 overhaul: 'Time's up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab...'

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has urged a significant revamp of the national T20 team following their disappointing 61-run loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium. In a strongly worded post on X, the former batting stalwart questioned the continued reliance on senior players amid repeated underperformance in high-profile matches.
Shortly after the match, Yousuf shared his views publicly on X, “Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides.”
The statement has sparked widespread discussion in Pakistan cricket circles, with many viewing it as a timely call for selectors to prioritise form and future potential over past achievements.
India, after coming to bat first, compiled a challenging 175/7 in 20 overs on a surface that assisted spin and slower bowlers. Ishan Kishan played a dominant knock of 77 off 40 balls (10 fours, 3 sixes), while Suryakumar Yadav contributed a composed 32 off 27 deliveries. Pakistan’s bowling attack, despite early promise, struggled to contain India’s aggressive intent.
In response, Pakistan’s chase unravelled quickly. They were dismissed for 114 in 18 overs, suffering a comprehensive 61-run defeat. Hardik Pandya (2/16) and Jasprit Bumrah provided early breakthroughs, while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja controlled the middle overs effectively. The result secured India’s advancement to the Super 8 stage and intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s campaign.
Babar Azam, positioned at number four, scored only 5 runs off 7 balls before being bowled by Axar Patel, continuing his inconsistent run in major fixtures.
All-rounder Shadab Khan managed 14 runs off 15 balls but could not shift the momentum. His solitary over with the ball conceded 17 runs without taking a wicket, offering limited impact in either discipline.
Shaheen Shah Afridi, tasked with leading the pace attack, returned figures of 2-0-31-1. He claimed the wicket of Axar Patel, but it was expensive and lacked the control required on a challenging pitch.
The collective below-par showing from these three players highlighted broader concerns about consistency and adaptability under pressure.
Mohammad Yousuf’s intervention highlighted a growing consensus that Pakistan must transition toward younger, more dynamic performers to remain competitive in T20 cricket. While occasional victories against lower-ranked opponents provide temporary relief, heavy defeats against elite teams reveal structural shortcomings.
As Pakistan navigates the remainder of the tournament, selectors face critical decisions on team composition and strategy. Whether the PCB responds to such calls from respected former players will significantly influence the side’s trajectory in this World Cup and beyond.
