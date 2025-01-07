Mohammed Shami hints at India comeback ahead of Champions Trophy 2025; Bengal pacer says ‘all set to take on the world’

Mohammed Shami hinted at India return after the Bengal pacer posted a video of himself bowling at the nets on Tuesday. Shami's video comes up at a time when the Indian team is fretting over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, after the India pacer left the fifth Test midway for scans and didn't bowl in the fourth innings.

In a video shared by Shami, the 34-year-old was seen bowling full tilt and sweating it out at the nets with the 'Fateh Kar Fateh' title track in the background. What wooed the fans is the caption that read “Precision, Pace, and Passion, All Set to Take on the World”.

The last time Shami played in an Indian jersey was during the 2023 ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Since then, Shami underwent a surgery for his ankle injury, did rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and returned to competitive cricket in November last year.

The right-arm seamer played on Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and Vijay Hazare Trophy, impressing in all three formats. Although he raised hopes of his late inclusion in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), but an official communication from BCCI stated that Shami isn't fit to take the toll of a five-day Test match despite having recovered from his ankle injury.

If considered, Shami will be next seen in India's limited-overs series against England starting later this month. India will host England in five T20Is and three ODIs before they fly out to Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.

On the other hand, Bumrah is unlikely to play in the white-ball series against England. Although the BCCI is yet to update on Bumrah's exact nature of injury, his teammate Prasidh Krishna revealed that the senior pacer suffered back spasms during the fifth Test in Sydney.