Mohammed Siraj brushes aside workload management chatter, Indian pacer says ‘Would have played one more Test…’

Workload management has emerged as an important aspect in Indian cricket in recent years, especially for the fast bowlers. The decision on whether he should play a certain series or a set of games in a series or tournaments often depends of that cricketer's workload with Jasprit Bumrah being the prominent example of this practice in recent times.

During India's recent tour of England, Bumrah played three games, due to his workload management, including the all-important fifth and final Test. Siraj, who took nine wickets in that very game to help India win by six runs and level the series 2-2, brushed aside workload management chatter, stating he would played one more Test had it been there in the series.

“As for my body being tired, to be honest, I would have played one more Test if it was there. I didn’t feel tired. But I was in a zone. When you enter that zone, you don’t know what you are doing, but just have that feeling that I have to do something here,” Siraj told The Indian Express recently.

With Bumrah unavailable for the Oval Test, Siraj was asked by captain Subman Gill if he was ready to play. "Shubman (Gill) asked me, ‘Kaisi hai teri body?’ (How is your body?). I said, ‘Ekdum (absolutely) first-class’" Siraj explained. “He asked me if I would play. I said yes. He said, you are the main bowler for us, like Jasprit Bumrah, you decide. I said I’m available and am 100 per cent fit. I will give it everything,” added Siraj.

Why Jasprit Bumrah didn't play Oval Test against England? The decision to rest Bumrah from the final Test in England came up with a lot of criticisms with former India cricketers opining that he shouldn't be allowed to pick and choose. Siraj revealed the 31-year-old could have broken down had he played in that game.

“Bumrah bhai doesn’t worry about outside opinion. He had a serious back injury and a big surgery. Had he bowled in that match, one can’t say whether he would have bowled again or not, if he had broken down,” Siraj revealed. "It’s that serious. That injury is very sensitive.

