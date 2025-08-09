Mohammed Siraj's special tribute? Virat Kohli's final Test jersey framed at India star's house in viral picture

Mohammed Siraj, the star Indian pacer, has captured the hearts of cricket fans with a touching tribute to his mentor, Virat Kohli. A viral picture circulating on social media shows Kohli’s final Test jersey, autographed and framed, displayed on the wall of Siraj’s home in Hyderabad.

This jersey, from Kohli’s last Test match during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, is a testament to the deep bond between the two cricketers.

The image, shared by Siraj’s manager with the caption “Believe,” has melted fans’ hearts, showcasing the respect and admiration Siraj holds for Kohli.

The significance of the jersey The framed jersey is from the Sydney Test, where both teams wore pink-themed kits to support a breast cancer awareness campaign. Marked with “Virat 18” in pink, the jersey represents Kohli’s final appearance in Test whites, a moment that shocked the cricketing world when he announced his retirement in May 2025.

For Siraj, this piece of cricket history is a cherished symbol of mentorship and friendship. The jersey, signed by Kohli, was gifted to Siraj after the match, symbolizing the trust and support Kohli has shown him throughout his career.

A special bond Siraj and Kohli’s relationship goes beyond the cricket field. Kohli, as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and later Team India, played a pivotal role in shaping Siraj’s career. From backing him during tough times to giving him his Test debut during the 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli’s faith in Siraj transformed the pacer from a raw talent into a world-class bowler. Siraj has often referred to Kohli as his “superhero,” a sentiment echoed in an emotional post after Kohli’s Test retirement, where he wrote, “Dressing room won’t be the same without you.” This framed jersey is a living tribute to that mentorship and friendship.

Siraj’s performance and Kohli’s praise The timing of the viral picture aligns with Siraj’s remarkable performance in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, where he emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps across five Tests.

His standout performance came at The Oval, where he claimed nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings, securing a thrilling six-run victory for India.