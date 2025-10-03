Ex-Pakistan cricketer asks Mohsin Naqvi not to handover Asia Cup trophy to India

The Asia Cup 2025 concluded with high drama, not just on the field but also off it, as a major controversy unfolded during the trophy presentation. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, clinched the title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final on September 18 in Dubai.

Advertisement

However, the post-match ceremony took an unexpected turn when the Men in Blue refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. This incident has sparked heated debates, with former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slamming India’s actions as “third-rate” despite acknowledging their status as the No. 1 team.

What happened during the presentation ceremony of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup final? The summit clash ended with India clinching a five-wicket win, but the celebratory mood soured during the presentation ceremony. Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, was set to handover the trophy to the Indian team. However, the Indian players declined to accept it from him, leading to a delay of nearly an hour in the ceremony.

Advertisement

Individual awards were presented to players like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Kuldeep Yadav, but the team trophy remained unclaimed. Reports suggest Naqvi left the Dubai International Stadium with the trophy in hand.

India’s players, undeterred by the incident, continued their celebrations with an imaginary trophy, but the snub did not go unnoticed.

Advertisement

Former Pakistan player's take Basit Ali, speaking on Pakistan’s Arynews TV, criticized India’s stance, stating, “They are the No. 1-ranked team, but their actions are third-rate. Mohsin Naqvi will present the trophy. If they refuse to accept, they would be disgraced in the eyes of the world. The trophy should not be handed over.”

Basit Ali’s stance Basit Ali emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum, regardless of political or personal differences. He argued that refusing to accept a trophy from an official sets a dangerous precedent in cricket.

“You’re the No. 1 team, you played well and won, but what is this stubbornness? Mohsin Naqvi is the head of the Asian Cricket Council. Suppose it had been an ICC event, and Pakistan refused to accept the trophy from Jay Shah, Pakistan would have been wrong there,” Ali remarked.

Advertisement

Ali urged Naqvi not to “give away” the trophy to India if they continued their refusal, suggesting that such actions could tarnish their global image.

ACC Meeting and Mohsin Naqvi’s defiance The controversy escalated during an ACC meeting earlier this week, where tensions flared between Naqvi and BCCI representatives Ashish Shelar and Rajeev Shukla. The BCCI demanded that Naqvi return the trophy or deliver it to the ACC headquarters, but he reportedly sidestepped the issue. Naqvi later took to social media to clarify his stance, stating, “I didn’t apologise to the BCCI, and my position remains unchanged. If India wants the trophy, Suryakumar Yadav must come to the ACC headquarters and accept it from me.”

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup rivalry This standoff is rooted in broader tensions, including India’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistani players during the tournament. The strained relations stem from recent geopolitical events, notably the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, which added a layer of complexity to the India-Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup 2025.