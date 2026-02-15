PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi leaves R Premadasa Stadium as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 clash

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa International Stadium ended in a one-sided affair, with India securing a dominant 61-run victory. Amidst the disappointment of Pakistan fans, a notable off-field moment stole the attention: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi left the venue shortly after the result became clear, as Pakistan's chase faltered badly.

What happened in the match? India set a competitive 175/7 after opting to bat first. Ishan Kishan's explosive 77 off 40 balls provided the fireworks, helping the team recover from early setbacks on a spin-friendly pitch. Pakistan's reply crumbled under pressure from India's varied attack, collapsing to 114 all out in 18 overs. Hardik Pandya starred with the ball, claiming 2/16, while the spinners choked the run flow effectively.

Mohsin Naqvi's early exit The spotlight shifted beyond the boundary. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi departed the R Premadasa Stadium soon after Pakistan's innings folded. Naqvi, who had arrived in Colombo amid hopes of high-level discussions with ICC officials, including Chairman Jay Shah, witnessed the thrashing firsthand. His quick exit came as Pakistan struggled, with no meaningful partnerships forming in the chase.

This move drew immediate reactions on social media and from cricket circles. The video captured Naqvi leaving the stadium, fuelling discussions about the pressure on Pakistan cricket leadership following yet another heavy defeat to India.

India's bowling masterclass turns the tide India's bowlers delivered a remarkable performance under lights. Early wickets in the powerplay disrupted Pakistan's momentum, and the middle phase saw consistent breakthroughs. The spin options exploited the gripping surface, making aggressive batting nearly impossible. The 61-run margin reflected India's superior execution in all departments, reinforcing their stronghold in recent rivalry clashes.

Ishan Kishan's aggressive knock earned him Player of the Match honours. "It was important to take the game on from the start," he said post-match, highlighting the team's sharp preparation.

Pakistan's campaign faces tough questions The loss puts Pakistan in a precarious position in Group A, raising concerns over their form and strategy in big games. With Naqvi's early exit adding to the narrative, attention turns to how the team and board regroup.

