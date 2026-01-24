Mohsin Naqvi's fresh twist in T20 World Cup 2026; says ‘PCB awaiting Pak PM's orders, then ICC can include 22nd team’

Mohsin Naqvi, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, has introduced fresh uncertainty surrounding Pakistan's involvement in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In a candid press conference in Lahore on Saturday, Naqvi emphasized that the final decision on whether the national team will compete rests entirely with the Pakistan government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The development follows the ICC's recent move to remove Bangladesh from the tournament due to their refusal to play matches in India over security concerns. Scotland has been invited as the replacement team in Group C.

Government holds the key decision Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the PCB would defer to the higher authority once the Prime Minister returns from his ongoing overseas trip.

“Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government,” Naqvi said.

“Our PM (Shahbaz Sharif) is out of the country. When he comes, we will take advice from him. The decision by the government will be final and binding, and if they say no, then they (ICC) may invite any other team.”

This statement has sparked widespread speculation about a potential boycott or withdrawal, with some reports suggesting the PCB has already paused preparations for the event.

Strong support for Bangladesh's stance Pakistan stood alone among ICC member nations in backing Bangladesh's demand to shift their matches away from India. Naqvi described Bangladesh as a big stakeholder in global cricket and criticized the ICC for what he called unfair treatment.

“Bangladesh is a big stakeholder and they have been unfairly treated in this case. This I maintained in Wednesday’s meeting as well and their stance has many factors which I will tell when the situation arrives,” he said.

He further accused the ICC of selective decision-making, pointing to perceived favouritism toward one nation.

“One country is dictating. When the ICC changed venues for Pakistan and India in a favour, then why it was not done for Bangladesh?” asked Naqvi.

Pakistan's matches locked in Sri Lanka Under the hybrid hosting model for the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, Pakistan is set to play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka. This arrangement stems from an agreement between the BCCI and PCB to avoid bilateral series in India while ensuring participation in ICC events.