Monterrey vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, probable XIs and more

Inter Milan will aim for three points in their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group E opener against Monterrey at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. Earlier, River Plate beat Urwa Red Diamonds to clinch the top position in the same group.

Inter, runners-up in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, are favourites. On the other hand, Monterrey, representing Liga MX, earned their spot through the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League title.

Team news Monterrey - Monterrey is looking to bounce back after a disappointing season, with their new head coach Domenec Torrent taking charge after Martin Demichelis' departure. Torrent will aim to bring renewed energy to the team after a seventh-place finish in Liga MX's Clausura and an early exit from the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Vancouver Whitecaps.

The team will face a setback with center-back Carlos Salcedo being ruled out due to a knee injury. His absence will pose a challenge to Monterrey's defense.

Inter Milan Inter Milan will also play their first FIFA Club World Cup match with a new head coach. Notably, defender Cristian Chivu has taken over the duties after Simone Inzaghi’s departure. Chivu’s first match in charge is highly anticipated, but he faces immediate challenges as he looks to establish his mark.

Inter will be without key players Hakan Calhanoglu, Yann Bisseck, and Davide Frattesi. All of them have been sidelined due to ongoing recovery from injuries. However, all eyes will be on the new additions Peter Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb and Luis Henrique from Marseille, who could make their debuts.

Monterrey vs Inter Milan - Match Details Date: June 17 in the US and June 18 in India

Time: 9 PM ET (June 17) | 6:30 AM IST (June 18)

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Monterrey vs Inter Milan - Predicted XIs Monterrey: Andrada; Chavez, Guzman, Rodriguez, Arteaga; Ambriz, Oliver Torres, Canales, Ocampos, Corona; Berterame.

Inter Milan: Sommer; Pavard, Bastoni, Bisseck; Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram.

