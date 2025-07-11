Morgan Gibbs-White’s Tottenham Hotspur transfer delayed as Nottingham Forest plan legal action - Report

Morgan Gibbs-White's £60m transfer to Tottenham Hotspur has been put on hold as the Nottingham Forest are unhappy with how Tottenham approached the deal and are considering legal action. They are also preparing to file a complaint with the Premier League, claiming Spurs acted improperly, according to a report in The Guardian.

Notably, Gibbs-White was expected to have a medical with Tottenham on Friday, July 11, 2025, but those plans are now paused.

Why are Nottingham Forest upset? Nottingham Forest are upset for two main reasons. First, they say Tottenham contacted Gibbs-White without their permission, which is against the rules. Second, they believe Spurs somehow learned about a private £60m release clause in Gibbs-White’s contract, and they’re not happy about this breach of confidentiality.

According to reports, Forest have stopped talking to Tottenham and are consulting lawyers to decide their next steps. While the deal is not completely off, the dispute could cause a delay.

Tottenham Hotspur’s plans Tottenham Hotspur, led by new manager Thomas Frank, are eager to strengthen their team for the upcoming Premier League and Champions League seasons. They recently signed Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55m and see Gibbs-White as another key addition. The 25-year-old England midfielder is versatile, able to play as an attacking midfielder or in a deeper role.

Spurs have also been linked with other exciting players like Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, and Southampton’s Tyler Dibling. These moves show Tottenham’s ambition to build a strong squad after their Europa League win last season.

Morgan Gibbs-White's form Morgan Gibbs-White has been an important performer for Nottingham Forest since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022 for a then-club-record fee of £25m plus add-ons. Over three years, he has made 118 appearances and scored 18 goals, providing 28 assists. In the last season, Morgan contributed seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League matches. The 25-year-old has also played for Wolves as a teenager. His versatility, and ability to operate as a central midfielder has been commendable.

For Nottingham Forest, Gibbs-White is an important player. He has been a star performer, helping the team finish seventh in the Premier League and earn a spot in the UEFA Conference League for the 2024-25 season. Losing him would be a big blow.