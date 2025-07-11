Morgan Gibbs-White set for £60m move to Tottenham Hotspur from Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur are set to secure Nottingham Forest’s midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in a major transfer coup. Notably, Gibbs-White will undergo a medical on Friday to finalize the move worth £60m. This transfer marks a crucial step in strengthening the squad under the new head coach Thomas Frank.

Advertisement

Morgan Gibbs-White's form Morgan Gibbs-White has been a standout performer for Nottingham Forest since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022 for a then-club-record fee of £25m plus add-ons.

Over three years, he has made 118 appearances and scored 18 goals, providing 28 assists. In the previous season, he contributed seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League matches.

The 25-year-old is expected to add value to the team with his Premier League experience, having also played for Wolves as a teenager.

His versatility, and ability to operate as a central midfielder or in the No. 10 role, makes him an ideal fit for Frank’s tactical vision, which often employs a 4-2-3-1 system.

Tottenham Hotspur’s strategy The move for Morgan Gibbs-White is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Tottenham’s squad following their Europa League win, which secured Champions League qualification despite a challenging domestic campaign.

Advertisement

Spurs have already agreed a £55m deal for West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, hinting at their intent to add attacking dynamism. Moreover, the Spurs have shown interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, suggesting Frank is keen to leverage his familiarity with players from his former club.

Implications for Nottingham Forest and other teams For Nottingham Forest, losing Gibbs-White is a significant blow, especially following Anthony Elanga’s £55m move to Newcastle. They now face the challenge of replacing their midfielder, with reports suggesting they are eyeing potential successors like James McAtee.

Interestingly, the Wolves are set to receive 10% of the fee due to a sell-on clause from Gibbs-White’s 2022 move to Forest. Meanwhile, Manchester City, who had previously shown interest and agreed personal terms with Gibbs-White, have signed Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders.

Advertisement

What is next for Tottenham Hotspur? As Tottenham prepare to integrate Morgan Gibbs-White, the club’s transfer activity signals a bold new era under Frank. With Champions League football on the horizon and a squad including young talented players, Spurs are positioning themselves to challenge for trophies.