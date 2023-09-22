Amid the inaugural MotoGP round in India began on 22 September, it has been hit by controversy for showing a distorted map of India. But realizing this, MotoGP soon issued an apology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, MotoGP wrote, "We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast. It is never out intent to make any statement other than of support and appreciation for our host country."

Adding more, it wrote, "We're excited to be able to enjoy the IndianOil Grand Prix of India with you and we're loving our first taste of Buddh International Circuit."

The inaugural MotoGP round in India welcomed the racing team on 22 September. In the three-day thrilling action event -- September 22-24, 2023, motorsport racers would test their mettle at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, when they would pull the throttle of their superbikes over 300kmph to be the first one to cross the chequered flag.

Race Timings: As per the details, on 22 September, motorsport racers would participate in Practice 1 from 4:00 pm to 5:10 pm (IST), while on 23 September, Practice 2 would begin at 10:40 am to 11:10 am (IST).

The Qualifying rounds 1 and 2 will take place on 23 September from 11:20 am to 11:35 am and 11:45 am to 12:00 pm (IST) respectively. Later at 3:30 pm, the Tissot Sprint will take place.

On 24 September, the Warm-up will take place from 11:10 am to 11:20 am (IST) and the final Race will begin at 3:30 pm (IST).

Other races: Apart from the MotoGP main race, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India weekend will also include races from Moto2 and Moto3. Hence, the total number of teams that will be seen in action from Friday to Sunday will be 41.

Here's a split of the number of teams in each of the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 races.

MotoGP: 11

Moto2: 16

Moto3: 14

According to the MotoGP, 82 best riders in the world will be at the Buddh International Circuit for the IndianOil Grand Prix of India. All these riders include the riders from MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. Here's the split of the number of riders in each of the three races.

MotoGP: 22

Moto2: 30

Moto3: 30