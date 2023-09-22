MotoGP Bharat 2023 kicks off today at Buddh International Circuit; here's all you need to know2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 08:30 AM IST
MotoGP Bharat 2023 begins today at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, featuring 82 riders from 41 teams. Traffic restrictions in place until September 25.
MotoGP Bharat 2023 is officially set to begin from today i.e. 22 September at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The three day event will be the biggest motor racing event to be held in India after Formula 1.
Traffic advisory for MotoGP, UP International Trade Show
Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a revised traffic advisory today, September 22, concerning the movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida, with these restrictions in place until September 25, according to an official statement, reported PTI.
Unlike the previous advisory that banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, the updated advisory specifies restricted hours. Goods carriers will not be allowed to enter from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm from Friday to Monday, according to revised advisory.
Traffic police has advised commuters to use mapping apps such as Mappls Map, My India, or Google Maps or contact the police helpline at 9971009001 for any queries or assistance during this period.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)