MotoGP Bharat 2023 is officially set to begin from today i.e. 22 September at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The three day event will be the biggest motor racing event to be held in India after Formula 1.

The Grand Prix of India will feature 82 riders from 41 teams vying for top honours in MotoGP, Moto 2 and Moto 3 over the course of three days. The event is set to begin at 9 am today and viewers can live stream the event on JioCinema app.

Majority of safety concerns for riders ahead of the inaugural MotoGP round in India have been unfounded as they are looking forward to race at the Buddh International Circuit. The track, which hosted Formula 1 races from 2011 to 2013, has been modified to suit the requirements of two-wheel racing. The modification includes extension of the gravel traps around the track to make it safer for riders in case they go off it. Air fences and foam barriers have also been installed to ensure riders' safety.

The Formula 1 track layout had 16 turns at the BIC but the one for MotoGP will have 13. The track has one of the longest straights on the calendar, thus increasing the possibility of riders touching the record speed of 370kmph.

MotoGP Bharat 2023 full schedule for September 22 09:00-09:50 – Moto 3- Practice Nr. 1

10:05-11:00 – Moto 2 - Practice Nr. 1

11:15-12:25 – Moto GP - Free Practice Nr. 1

13:15-14:05 – Moto 3- Practice Nr. 2

14:20-15:15 – Moto 2- Practice Nr. 2

15:30-16:40 – MotoGP - Practice

Check full schedule for 23 and 24 September here

Traffic advisory for MotoGP, UP International Trade Show Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued a revised traffic advisory today, September 22, concerning the movement of goods carriers on expressways in Noida and Greater Noida, with these restrictions in place until September 25, according to an official statement, reported PTI.

Unlike the previous advisory that banned the movement of goods carriers on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, the updated advisory specifies restricted hours. Goods carriers will not be allowed to enter from 6 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 10 pm from Friday to Monday, according to revised advisory.

Traffic police has advised commuters to use mapping apps such as Mappls Map, My India, or Google Maps or contact the police helpline at 9971009001 for any queries or assistance during this period.