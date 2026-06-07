MPL: Ujjain Falcons eye return to winning ways in clash against Chambal Ghariyals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Ujjain Falcons will look to bounce back strongly when they take on Chambal Ghariyals in their third match of the Aditya Birla Group Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 on June 8 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

The Ujjain Falcons made a dream start to their maiden MPL campaign with a dominant 92-run victory over Gwalior Cheetahs, powered by an all-round performance from vice-captain Madhav Tiwari and valuable contributions from several players across departments, according to a press release.

However, despite posting a formidable total of 206 in their previous outing, Ujjain Falcons suffered a six-wicket defeat against Malwa Stallions after the opposition pulled off a remarkable chase.

Captain Chanchal Rathore has led from the front so far, providing aggressive starts at the top of the order and playing a crucial role in setting the tone for the Falcons.

Rathore has found strong support from Madhav Tiwari, whose impactful performances with both bat and ball have been among the biggest positives for the side in the opening matches.

The batting unit has shown impressive depth, with Yash Dubey, Ojaswa Yadav, Aryan Pandey and Rishi Miglani all making important contributions at various stages, just like how players do in international matches.

The Ujjain Falcons will be hoping for another collective effort from the batting group as they aim to put pressure on the Ghariyals.

Speaking ahead of the match, captain Chanchal Rathore said, "The team has shown a lot of positive signs in the first two matches. We started the tournament well, and although the last result did not go our way, there were plenty of encouraging performances. We have learnt from our mistakes, and the focus now is on executing our plans better. Chambal Ghariyals are a strong side, but we are confident in our abilities and are looking forward to putting in a complete performance."

Vice-captain Madhav Tiwari added, "Every match in a tournament like this is important. The atmosphere in the squad is positive, and everyone is motivated to perform. We have played some good cricket so far, and the aim is to continue improving as a team. Hopefully, we can deliver a strong performance and get back to winning ways."