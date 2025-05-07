MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane eye special milestones as Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. With KKR adopting a do-or-die mindset, CSK aims to end their season on a positive note by winning their remaining games.

The match becomes more significant as captains Ajinkya Rahane and MS Dhoni are on the cusp of achieving personal milestones. Moreover, several other players from both batting and bowling fronts will also be eyeing personal landmarks.

Here’s a look at the key milestones to watch for in this upcoming KKR vs CSK match.

MS Dhoni’s twin milestones MS Dhoni, considered the heartbeat of Chennai Super Kings, is nearing two remarkable feats. The legendary captain, who recently returned to lead the side after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury, is 64 runs away from amassing 4,500 IPL runs as CSK’s captain. Additionally, he needs 63 runs to reach the 500-run mark at Eden Gardens. Dhoni’s explosive hitting could see him cross these milestones in style.

Ajinkya Rahane’s special milestones Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain multiple milestones within reach. Rahane needs just 31 runs to reach the 5,000-run mark in the IPL. He is 7 runs shy of 500 runs in T20s at the venue and 40 runs away from reaching 500 IPL runs for KKR. Furthermore, the star batter is 90 runs away from 1,000 IPL runs as a captain and 93 runs from 500 T20 runs against CSK.

KKR’s batting milestones KKR’s batting lineup is brimming with players on the brink of reaching milestones. Quinton de Kock is 1 four away from 1,100 T20 fours. Sunil Narine needs 6 boundaries for 300 IPL boundaries. Andre Russell, KKR’s explosive batter, is 4 boundaries short of 400 IPL boundaries for KKR. Venkatesh Iyer needs 32 runs for 1,500 IPL runs, while young Angkrish Raghuvanshi needs 52 runs for 500 IPL runs.

KKR’s bowling milestones On the bowling front, KKR’s attack is led by Varun Chakravarthy, who needs 2 wickets for 100 IPL wickets and 3 for 100 scalps for KKR. Harshit Rana, currently in fiery form this season, is 6 wickets away from 50 wickets in T20s. Andre Russell is 5 wickets short of 50 wickets in T20s at Eden Gardens.

CSK’s batting milestones Despite recent struggles, CSK’s batting lineup has players poised for milestones. Sam Curran is on the verge of multiple records: he needs 1 six for 200 T20 sixes, 1 four for 300 T20 fours, and 3 runs for 1,000 IPL runs. Shivam Dube, CSK’s spin-hitting specialist, needs 7 sixes for 100 IPL sixes for the franchise. Ravindra Jadeja needs 56 runs to reach the 4,000-run mark in T20s, and Deepak Hooda needs 4 runs for 1,500 IPL runs.

CSK’s bowling milestones CSK’s bowling unit is led by Ravindra Jadeja, who is 1 wicket away from 150 T20 wickets for the franchise. Moeen Ali, CSK’s key spinner, is 2 wickets away from 250 T20 wickets. Matheesha Pathirana needs 4 wickets for 50 IPL wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin is 5 wickets short of 100 IPL wickets for CSK. Mukesh Choudhary, with 2 wickets needed for 50 T20 wickets, adds further depth.