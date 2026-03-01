MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai; Thala joins CSK pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026 | Watch viral video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a major boost on Saturday (February 28) as legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to participate in the franchise's pre-season training camp ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The 44-year-old icon, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest finishers, was greeted by enthusiastic fans at the airport, with videos of his arrival quickly going viral across social media platforms.

MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai: Watch viral video MS Dhoni appeared composed and fit, dressed casually in a maroon round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans.

Pre-arrival rituals and fitness focus Prior to his journey to Chennai, MS Dhoni adhered to a longstanding personal tradition by visiting the ancient Deori Maa Temple in Tamar, near Ranchi. He performed special prayers and sought blessings from the deity, a ritual he has consistently followed before each of CSK's five IPL title-winning campaigns. Fans and devotees interpreted the visit as a positive indicator for the upcoming season, with many hoping it signals another successful run for the Yellow Army.

Dhoni has spent recent weeks training intensively in Ranchi, prioritizing fitness and conditioning.

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni play all 14 matches for CSK in IPL 2026? Report reveals

Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp to commence The Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp will officially begin on Sunday (March 1) at the franchise's high-performance centre in Chennai. Approximately 15 Indian players are expected to attend the initial sessions.

"Yes, I can confirm that our camp will commence tomorrow, and MS will also be part of it. We are expecting everyone to be here by Sunday," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on February 28.

Also Read | MS Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and uncapped all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh arrived later on Saturday evening. Internationals such as newly-acquired Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, currently involved in the T20 World Cup, will join after the tournament concludes on March 7. Shreyas Gopal is slated to report following his Ranji Trophy commitments.

Assistant coaches Sridharan Sriram and Rajeev Kumar will oversee the early camp phases. Overseas players and coaching staff face potential delays due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with arrival schedules remaining uncertain.

IPL 2026 schedule The IPL 2026 schedule is yet to be finalized, though reports suggest a possible start date of March 28, slightly later than an earlier tentative March 26 window. The BCCI is expected to announce the full fixtures next week.