Subscribe

MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai; Thala joins CSK pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026 | Watch viral video

MS Dhoni appeared composed and fit, dressed casually in a maroon round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated1 Mar 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Advertisement
MS Dhoni arrives at Chennai
MS Dhoni arrives at Chennai(Chennai Super Kings/X)
AI Quick Read

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received a major boost on Saturday (February 28) as legendary wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai to participate in the franchise's pre-season training camp ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The 44-year-old icon, widely regarded as one of cricket's greatest finishers, was greeted by enthusiastic fans at the airport, with videos of his arrival quickly going viral across social media platforms.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni arrives in Chennai: Watch viral video

MS Dhoni appeared composed and fit, dressed casually in a maroon round-neck T-shirt and blue jeans.

Pre-arrival rituals and fitness focus

Prior to his journey to Chennai, MS Dhoni adhered to a longstanding personal tradition by visiting the ancient Deori Maa Temple in Tamar, near Ranchi. He performed special prayers and sought blessings from the deity, a ritual he has consistently followed before each of CSK's five IPL title-winning campaigns. Fans and devotees interpreted the visit as a positive indicator for the upcoming season, with many hoping it signals another successful run for the Yellow Army.

Advertisement

Dhoni has spent recent weeks training intensively in Ranchi, prioritizing fitness and conditioning.

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni play all 14 matches for CSK in IPL 2026? Report reveals

Chennai Super Kings' pre-season camp to commence

The Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp will officially begin on Sunday (March 1) at the franchise's high-performance centre in Chennai. Approximately 15 Indian players are expected to attend the initial sessions.

"Yes, I can confirm that our camp will commence tomorrow, and MS will also be part of it. We are expecting everyone to be here by Sunday," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on February 28.

Also Read | MS Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and uncapped all-rounder Ramakrishna Ghosh arrived later on Saturday evening. Internationals such as newly-acquired Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, currently involved in the T20 World Cup, will join after the tournament concludes on March 7. Shreyas Gopal is slated to report following his Ranji Trophy commitments.

Assistant coaches Sridharan Sriram and Rajeev Kumar will oversee the early camp phases. Overseas players and coaching staff face potential delays due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with arrival schedules remaining uncertain.

Advertisement

IPL 2026 schedule

The IPL 2026 schedule is yet to be finalized, though reports suggest a possible start date of March 28, slightly later than an earlier tentative March 26 window. The BCCI is expected to announce the full fixtures next week.

As IPL 2026 draws nearer, MS Dhoni's arrival reaffirms his enduring bond with CSK and the passion he continues to inspire in Indian cricket.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsMS Dhoni arrives in Chennai; Thala joins CSK pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2026 | Watch viral video
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts