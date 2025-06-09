MS Dhoni becomes 11th Indian player to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

MS Dhoni has become an inductee at the ICC Hall of Fame event on June 9 (Monday). Notably, he is the 11th Indian player to receive the accolade.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's stats across formats MS Dhoni has scored 17,266 international runs and completed 829 dismissals in 538 matches reflecting his batting skills and wicket-keeping abiity. He has the highest score of 224 in Tests and 183* in the ODIs. He has smashed 16 centuries and 108 fifties across formats in international cricket.

Advertisement

“Dhoni’s numbers reflect not just excellence but extraordinary consistency, fitness and longevity,” ICC mentioned in a statement.

Test Cricket MS Dhoni played 90 Tests, scoring 4876 runs at an average of 38.09, with six centuries. As a wicketkeeper, he effected 294 dismissals. His best Test innings came in 2013, leading India to victory against Australia in Chennai. He announced his Test retirement in 2014.

ODI Cricket Dhoni featured in 350 ODIs, amassing 10773 runs at an average of 50.57, including 10 centuries. His defining moment was the 2011 World Cup final, scoring an unbeaten 91 with a iconic helicopter shot.

T20Is Dhoni played 98 games and amassed 1617 runs in the shortest format of cricket. He registered the highest score of 56 and smashed 116 fours and 52 sixes in T20Is.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni on becoming an inductee "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," Dhoni expressed.

Dhoni's debut MS Dhoni made his debut in 2004, when he played an ODI match and got dismissed on a duck. However, he made a comeback in the next year when he smashed 148 off 123 deliveries against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. He then came into the limelight with his 183-run innings against Sri Lanka including 15 fours and 10 sixes. Notably, it is the highest score by a wicket-keeper in the ODIs.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2025 is their last season: 5 cricket icons who are likely to bid farewell

Captaincy record Dhoni’s captaincy spanned all formats, leading India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and No. 1 Test ranking (2009-11). Known for his calm demeanor, he nurtured senior players and built new teams.

While tactically conservative in Tests, his aggressive rebuilding post-2011 showed adaptability. He stepped down from the white-ball captaincy in 2017, cementing a legacy of bold leadership.