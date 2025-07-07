MS Dhoni birthday today: ‘Captain Cool’ turns 44; fans say ‘he didn’t chase greatness but defined it'

Former Indian cricket team captain, right-handed batter and a wicket-keeper MS Dhoni turned 44 today on his birthday. Fans have begun pouring wishes on social media platforms, praising his journey and excellent performance throughout his career.

Advertisement

Fans react One of the internet users remarked, “They can mock the name, but never touch the legend He didn’t chase greatness, he defined it. Calm in storm, fierce in silence forever our Captain Cool. 💙 Happy Birthday, MS Dhoni! 🐐 Another said, ”Happy birthday MS Dhoni 🔥 The legendary cricketer. The batsman, the wicket keeper, the finisher and above all the best captain..."

Star Sports also put out a special video on his birthday, stating, “You didn’t just lead a team. You led a generation of fans ❤ From the 2007 T20 WC miracle to 2011’s unforgettable six, thank you for the goosebumps, Mahi. Happy Birthday, @msdhoni ! Watch 7 Shades of Dhoni, Launching 7th July on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar.”

Advertisement