MS Dhoni cleared by BCCI Ethics Officer in major conflict of interest case over cricket academy ownership

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided major relief to cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni by dismissing allegations of conflict of interest linked to his association with a cricket academy.

Details about the complaint and the verdict BCCI Ethics Officer Justice Arun Mishra (retd) recently issued an order rejecting a complaint filed in February 2024. The complainant accused MS Dhoni of violating BCCI's conflict-of-interest rules under Rule 38(4)(a) and Rule 38(4)(p). They claimed that as a current IPL player for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Dhoni simultaneously owned a cricket academy through M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited. The filing also alleged failure to disclose interests as required under amended rules from 2018.

Justice Mishra thoroughly examined the matter and found no valid case. He noted that Dhoni could be considered the owner of the academies run by Aarka Sports, but the agreement dated back to 2017, before the BCCI's conflict-of-interest regulations took effect in September 2018.

Key reasons behind the ruling The order highlighted the absence of any evidence showing Dhoni held "institutional control or decision-making authority" while playing in the IPL. Justice Mishra stressed that no proof existed of favouritism, bias, or preferential treatment related to the academy ownership.

He explained: "mere continuance as an IPL player, without governance overlap, cannot by itself satisfy the definitional threshold of conflict" under BCCI rules.

The Ethics Officer further observed that the complaint appeared driven by personal grievances. "The complainant cannot, in effect, espouse the cause of a third party in this adjudicatory forum. More so, the complainant has personal axe to grind as the respondent had caused loss to him," the order stated.

It added: "Resultantly, Shri MS Dhoni can be said to be the owner of the Cricket Academies opened by M/s Aarka Sports and Management Private Limited. However, the agreement was entered into in 2017, whereas regulations came into force in September 2018. On facts, Conflict of Interest at the relevant time when Shri MS Dhoni represented India as Captain/Player has not been made out."

Justice Mishra concluded: "No case of Conflict of Interest has been established by the complainant with respect to the respondent playing in the IPL." The complaint was dismissed outright.

MS Dhoni's ongoing IPL journey MS Dhoni, one of India's most celebrated captains, continues to play for CSK in the IPL, where he has captained the team to five titles. His leadership and finishing skills remain fan favourites, even as he balances franchise commitments with personal ventures.

This ruling reinforces that pre-2018 arrangements do not automatically trigger violations under current BCCI guidelines, provided no active governance overlap or bias occurs.