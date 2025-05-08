MS Dhoni opens up about his retirement plans after Chennai Super Kings' win over Kolkata Knight Riders

MS Dhoni guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to victory by hitting a six in the last over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday (May 7). After winning the clash by two wickets, the 43-year-old has broken his silence on his much-anticipated retirement plans. Here's all you need to know.

MS Dhoni's IPL journey MS Dhoni who made his IPL debut in 2008 has amassed 5423 runs in the 276 matches played. He has registered highest score of 84* and has smashed 24 fifties. He has hit 375 4s and 263 sixes. In his career, Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025 Matches played: 12

Runs scored: 180

Highest score: 30*

4s/6s: 12/11

MS Dhoni on his retirement After winning the match, MS Dhoni was asked about his future plans. "This IPL gets over, then I have to work for the next 6-8 months to see if my body can take this kind of pressure," Dhoni gave his fans hope of returning to the league again in the next season.

He further said the decision has not been made as of now and appreciated the love and affection that he gets from his fans across the country. "They don't know when it will be my last year, it is a fact I play only 2 months a year," he said.

MS Dhoni on the future of CSK and new additions to the team MS Dhoni also spoke about focusing on the next IPL season and what will be the team's approach regarding it. According to him, the franchise is focusing on the 25 players to be roped into the squad. "We want answers for the next year, which batter can slot in where and which bowler can bowl where according to the conditions," he explained.

When asked about how the players will be evaluated, CSK skipper said, "You don't look at the cricketing aspect or the technique but their mental strength and game awareness."

CSK's IPL journey, so far Chennai Super Kings were the first team to be eliminated from the 18th edition of IPL. They are currently cemented at the bottom of the points table with 6 points from 12 matches and an NRR of -0.992. They will want to win the remaining games to end their campaign on a good note.

CSK's upcoming matches Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Chennai) - 12th May 2025