MS Dhoni retirement: Old video goes viral where Thala says, ’It’s not me deciding’ | Watch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in a one-sided match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the 5th of April, Saturday. In the game, Dhoni scored 30 off 26 balls as the team failed to chase the target of 184 runs. This led to DC's win by 25 runs.

In the four matches played for CSK so far, Dhoni has scored 76 runs in the 55 balls that he faced. His highest score is 30. Looking at Dhoni's current form in the league, a lot of discussion has been going on about his retirement plan. Amidst the buzz, Dhoni's old podcast video has resurfaced and gone viral.

MS Dhoni's podcast with Raj Shamani In the podcast, Dhoni shared his views on retirement. When asked whether he will retire now, Dhoni said no. "I have kept it very simple, I am still playing IPL. I am only focused on what needs to be done right now, he expressed.

"I am taking one year at a time. I am 43 now and will be 44 in July by the time IPL ends. So I have then 10 months to decide, whether I will play one more year or not," he further added.

"It's not me deciding, it's the body that tells you whether you can or cannot. So one year at a time, fully focused on what needs to be done right now," Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings' Coach Stephen Fleming on Dhoni's retirement CSK Coach Fleming ended rumours of Dhoni's retirement on Saturday.

“No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You are the ones who ask.” Fleming told the media.

Manoj Tiwari's statement on Dhoni's retirement Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari also commented on Dhoni's retirement question, stating that the cricketer should have retired after winning the IPL for CSK in 2023.