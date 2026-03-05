MS Dhoni spotted at Wankhede cheering for India during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semis, fans go wild; watch viral video

The high-octane ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium just got more electrifying. Cricket icon MS Dhoni was spotted in the stands, passionately supporting Team India alongside his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, turning the already buzzing venue into a sea of blue excitement.

As defending champions, India locked horns with a resurgent England side in this crucial knockout clash. Dhoni's presence added a layer of nostalgia and inspiration. The former captain, who famously hit the winning six here in the 2011 ODI World Cup final, returned to his favourite hunting ground, this time from the stands. Dressed in casual attire, the "Captain Cool" was seen clapping, smiling, and fully invested in every moment of the high-stakes battle.