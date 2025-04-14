‘MS Dhoni was a problem that he came’: Ex-KKR star points out CSK’s weaknesses amid poor IPL 2025 form

The return of MS Dhoni as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is unlikely to make any changes to their fortunes in the ongoing IPL 2025, felt former cricketer-turned-analyst Aakash Chopra. The five-time IPL-winning skipper with CSK, had stepped down after the 2023 season but had to be recalled to take the charge after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out midway into the current season with hairline fracture on his right elbow.

Under MS Dhoni, CSK played just one game in IPL 2025, losing to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders tamely. To add more to that, the CSK's way of play doesn't suit the current demands of how T20 cricket is being played, opined Aakash Chopra, who played for KKR.

Analysing CSK on his YouTube channel ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the 47-year-old stated there are weaknesses everywhere in the Chennai-based franchise.

"If I look at Chennai, I see weaknesses everywhere. How will you change things? You felt Mahi would turn it around, but it doesn't happen every time. So it was a problem that he came, but things didn't change. This team didn't change their playing style," Aakash Chopra.

‘Would say, call Prithvi Shaw’: Aakash Chopra The former left-hander also felt that Prithvi Shaw should have been called to replace injured Ruturaj Gaikwad, instead of rumoured 17-year-old Mumbai youngster Ayush Mhatre.

“In batting, I am thinking whether Shaik Rasheed can be played. Can you start looking towards some youngsters? I would say call Prithvi Shaw if Ruturaj isn't returning because you would need an Indian only,” added Aakash Chopra, who played 10 Tests for India.

However, there has been no official confirmation on Ayush Mhatre joining the five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings.