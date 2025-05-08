MS Dhoni's heartfelt moment with KKR's Chetan Sakariya after CSK's win goes viral | Watch video

MS Dhoni won hearts in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a match-sealing six. After CSK clinched victory by two runs in the nail-biting thriller, the CSK captain's post-match gesture towards KKR’s Chetan Sakariya caught attention. The moment was captured in a video that went viral, making fans admire Dhoni's gesture.

An almost-missed handshake After Chennai Super Kings' dramatic 180-run chase, players from both teams gathered for the post-match handshakes. CSK skipper MS Dhoni exchanged smiles and words with Kolkata Knight Riders players and was heading back to the CSK dugout. However, he stopped midway and looked behind. The 43-year-old realized that he had missed greeting Chetan Sakariya, a young pacer of the opposite team.

Dhoni turned around and made his way through the crowd towards Sakariya, who was standing quietly behind the line of players. He extended his hands for a handshake, which was followed by a gentle pat on Sakariya’s back. Sakariya, on the other hand, looked momentarily surprised and smiled at him, it looked like he was touched by the former India captain’s gesture.

Watch the heartwarming moment -

KKR vs CSK match Kolkata Knight Riders came to bat first at their home ground, Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR openers started on a high note but soon the wickets kept falling. Despite losing wickets, the team registered a target of 179/6 after 20 overs. Sunil Narine (26 off 17 balls), Ajinkya Rahane (48 off 33 balls), Manish Pandey (36 off 28 balls) and Andre Russell (38 off 21 balls) made significant contributions for the team. On the other hand, Noor Ahmad who was named the Player of the match, took a four-wicket haul.

Coming to chase the target, Chennai Super Kings' batters struggled to score runs after Urvi Patel's (31 off 11 balls) explosive innings. It seemed like the match was inclined on KKR's side. However, Dewald Brevis turned the tables with his 52-run knock in 25 balls. Shivam Dube (45 off 40) stabilized the innings and MS Dhoni powered the team to win with a last-over six.

Chennai Super Kings' last two matches MS Dhoni's CSK have last two games remaining, one against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, and the other against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The team will want to win both games and try not to finish at the bottom of the points table. This will increase their morale in the next IPL season.