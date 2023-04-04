Mukesh Ambani beats Steve Ballmer to become richest sports owner in Forbes billionaire 2023 list2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM IST
- As on 10 March 2023, when Forbes locked in net worth for the 2023 World’s Billionaires list, Ambani net worth was $83.4 billion, compared to Ballmer’s net worth of to $80.7 billion.
Apart from regaining his spot as Asia's richest person in the Forbes Billionaire 2023 list, Mumbai Indians cricket team owner Mukesh Ambani has also become the richest sports owner of all in Forbes billionaire 2023 list, released on 4 April.
