Apart from regaining his spot as Asia's richest person in the Forbes Billionaire 2023 list, Mumbai Indians cricket team owner Mukesh Ambani has also become the richest sports owner of all in Forbes billionaire 2023 list, released on 4 April.

Ambani reclaimed the top spot from Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. Though, Ambani’s conglomerate Reliance Industries share fell 3% over the past year–but not as much as shares of Microsoft, where Ballmer was CEO from 2000 to 2014.

As on 10 March 2023, when Forbes locked in net worth for the 2023 World’s Billionaires list, Ambani net worth was $83.4 billion, compared to Ballmer’s net worth of to $80.7 billion. Ballmer is now planet’s second-wealthiest team owner.

Reliance recently purchased a franchise in the inaugural Women’s Premier League and owns cricket teams in South Africa and UAE.

Here's are the the 20 richest sports team owners:

1. Mukesh Ambani

(Citizenship: India | Team: Mumbai Indians | Net Worth: $83.4 Billion)

2. Steve Ballmer

(Citizenship: US | Los Angeles Clippers | Net Worth: $80.7 Billion)

3. Rob Walton

(Citizenship: US | Team: Denver Broncos | Net Worth: $57.6 Billion)

4. François Pinault & family

(Citizenship: France | Team: Stade Rennais F.C. | Net Worth: $40.1 Billion)

5. Mark Mateschitz

(Citizenship: Austria | Team: New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Racing, RB Leipzig | Net Worth: $34.7 Billion)

6. James Ratcliffe

(Citizenship: UK | Team: OGC Nice | Net Worth: $22.9 Billion)

7. Masayoshi Son

(Citizenship: Japan | Team: Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks | Net Worth: $22.4 Billion)

8. David Tepper

(Citizenship: US | Team: Carolina Panthers, Charlotte FC | Net Worth: $18.5 Billion)

9. Daniel Gilbert

(Citizenship: US | Team: Cleveland Cavaliers | Net Worth: $18 Billion)

10. Steve Cohen

(Citizenship: US | Team: New York Mets | Net Worth: $17.5 Billion)

11. Robert Pera

(Citizenship: US | Team: Memphis Grizzlies | Net Worth: $15.5 Billion)

12. Jerry Jones

(Citizenship: US | Team: Dallas Cowboys | Net Worth: $13.3 Billion)

13. Stanley Kroenke

(Citizenship: US | Team: Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids, Arsenal FC | Net Worth: $12.9 Billion)

14. Shahid Khan

(Citizenship: US| Team: Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FC | Net Worth: $12.1 Billion)

15. Stephen Ross

(Citizenship: US | Team: Miami Dolphins | Net Worth: $11.6 Billion)

16. Philip Anschutz

(Citizenship: US | Team: Los Angeles Kings, LA Galaxy | Net Worth: $10.9 Billion)

17. Robert Kraft

(Citizenship: US | Team: New England Patriots, New England Revolution | Net Worth: $10.6 Billion)

18. John Malone

(Citizenship: US| Team: Atlanta Braves | Net Worth: $9.2 Billion)

19. Hasso Plattner & family

(Citizenship: Germany | Team: San Jose Sharks | Net Worth: $8.6 Billion)

20. Tilman Fertitta

(Citizenship: US | Team: Houston Rockets | Net Worth: $8.1 Billion)