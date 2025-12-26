Mumbai batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi rushed to hospital after injury during Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur; videos go viral

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai teammate and batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was taken to the hospital after injuring his shoulder and neck and suffering a concussion while trying a difficult catch during Friday’s Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand in Jaipur.

The incident took place in the 30th over, bowled by off-spinner Tanush Kotian. Right-handed batter Saurabh Rawat attempted a slog-sweep, and Raghuvanshi, positioned at deep mid-wicket, ran in to intercept the top edge, according to PTI.

Despite a determined one-handed attempt, he was unable to make the catch and fell awkwardly, injuring his shoulder and hitting his head on the ground, which resulted in a concussion.

(Livemint couldn't independently verify authenticity of videos)

Raghuvanshi briefly got up on his knees before collapsing, prompting Mumbai’s physio to rush onto the field. Seeing that he could not stand, a stretcher was brought in and he was taken by ambulance to SDMH Hospital. He will remain under observation and undergo necessary scans, the report noted.

The 21-year-old Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player reportedly scored 11 runs off 20 balls as Mumbai posted 331/7, with half-centuries from Hardik Tamore, Musheer Khan, and Sarfaraz Khan.

Rohit Sharma, who had starred with an unbeaten 155 in Mumbai’s campaign opener, failed to make an impact this time, getting out for a duck.

Despite his early setback, half-centuries from Musheer Khan (55 off 56 balls, including seven fours) and Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 49 balls, with six fours and a six), combined with a late flourish from wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (93* off 82 balls, including seven fours and two sixes), propelled Mumbai to a total of 331/7 in 50 overs from a precarious 230/6. Skipper Shardul Thakur (29) and Shams Mulani (48) also played crucial supporting roles, while Devendra Bora (3/74) was the standout performer for Uttarakhand with the ball.

In their opening match of the tournament, Mumbai had comfortably defeated Sikkim by eight wickets, riding on Rohit Sharma’s century. A near-capacity crowd of around 20,000 witnessed the Christmas Eve spectacle, cheering as the 'HitMan' struck 18 fours and nine sixes while chasing down a target of 237 in just 30.3 overs.

Mumbai’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy includes Rohit Sharma (two matches), Shardul Thakur (captain), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Ishan Mulchandani, Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan, Tanush Kotian, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Onkar Tarmale, Siddesh Lad, Sylvester Dsouza, Chinmay Sutarm, Sairaj Patil, Akash Anand (wicketkeeper) and Suryanash Shedge.

Who is Angkrish Raghuvanshi? Born on June 5, 2004, in Delhi, he represented India in the 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, finishing as the team’s top run-scorer, and later won the 2024 Indian Premier League with the KKR.

He made his T20 debut for Mumbai against Haryana in October 2023 and his List A debut for the team against Sikkim on 20 November 2023.

Raghuvanshi moved to Mumbai at the age of 11 to begin his cricket training under Abhishek Nayar and Omkar Salvi, eventually making the city his permanent home.

At the IPL 2024 auction, KKR acquired him for INR 20 lakhs. His father, Avneesh Raghuvanshi, is a former tennis player, while his mother, Malika Raghuvanshi, played basketball.