Mumbai Indians announce replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur ahead of clash against Rajasthan Royals; Check who

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed a replacement for their injured bowler Vignesh Puthur ahead of their clash against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (May 1). Vignesh Puthur sustained a bone stress reaction and was ruled out of the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. With four matches remaining in the league stage, all eyes will be on the new addition of Team MI.

Vignesh Puthur's injury Vignesh's IPL journey has been shortened because of a bone stress reaction in both his shins. The bowler who impressed with his bowling this season will be with the team and undergo rehabilitation. MI's Medical and Strength & Conditioning team will supervise his recovery. Vignesh started his IPL journey on a high note, scalping six wickets in five matches and also registering a three-wicket haul.

Vignesh Puthur's replacement Mumbai Indians added Raghu Sharma to the main squad as a replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur. He was previously part of the MI’s support bowlers group. The franchise signed Raghu at his base price of ₹30 lakhs from the RAPP list.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed leg-spinner Raghu Sharma as a replacement for Vignesh Puthur, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to injury," IPL stated in a release.

Who is Raghu Sharma? Raghu Sharma who will make his IPL debut this season, is a right-arm leg-break bowler who has represented Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket. Born in Jalandhar, Punjab, the 32-year-old has taken 57 wickets at an average of 19.59 in 11 first-class matches. He has best bowling figures of 7/56. When it comes to List A cricket, Raghu has scalped 14 wickets in nine matches and registered best figures of 4/37. He has also played three T20 matches in which he claimed three wickets.

Mumbai Indians road to the Playoffs Mumbai Indians are currently sitting in the third position on the IPL Points Table with six wins from ten matches. They have 12 points and an impressive NRR of +0.889. To increase their chances to make it to the Playoffs, they will have to win at least two matches from the remaining four. However, winning more than two matches will get them 18 points and guarantee their seat in the top four.