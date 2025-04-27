Mumbai Indians eye 5th consecutive win; here’s how they finished in past IPL seasons after similar streaks

Mumbai Indians (MI) have turned the tables and are on a roll in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. They have registered four consecutive wins after a bad start where they faced heavy defeats in four of their first five matches. As they gear up to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (April 27) at Wankhede Stadium, MI are one victory away from a fifth straight win. Interestingly, the previous time when they achieved this milestone, they won the IPL title in 2020.

Advertisement

Here's how the team fared in similar situations in the previous IPL seasons.

MI and five-match streaks in IPL history Mumbai Indians have achieved five or more consecutive wins six times in the history of the league. In fact, four of them led to title wins. In the 2020 season, a five-match streak, powered MI to the championship win. Similarly, in 2017, their six-match run guided them to their third title. The 2015 season featured a five-match streak when they won their second title. Even their maiden IPL win came after a five-match winning streak in 2013. However, not every streak guaranteed glory, in 2010’s such streak, they ended up as the runners-up and in 2008, a six-match streak saw MI finish fifth in the league stage.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2025 points table Mumbai Indians have 10 points and an NRR of +0.673. They are currently fifth in the Points table after winning five out of the nine matches played. The Hardik Pandya-led team needs to win three more games in order to increase its playoffs qualification chances.

MI - On the brink of history Ahead of their much-awaited game against LSG, MI are poised to reach a special milestone. If they win the upcoming game, MI would register their 150th victory in IPL, making them the first team to reach this feat. Team MI already leads the list with 149 wins in 270 matches, they are followed by Chennai Super Kings (140 wins in 248 matches) and Kolkata Knight Riders (134 in 261).

Advertisement

MI vs LSG Head-to-head details Matches played: 7

Matches won by LSG: 6

Matches won by MI: 1

Matches tied: 0

No result: 0