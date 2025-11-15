Mumbai Indians full retention list: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya stay; Arjun Tendulkar traded

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have officially submitted their final retention list to the BCCI ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 mega auction, set for mid-December 2025. With the retention deadline closing on November 15, all ten franchises locked in their core squads. Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, have made bold decisions to reshape their team while keeping a strong Indian core intact.

MI retained players Mumbai Indians have retained a powerful mix of experienced superstars and exciting young talent. The franchise has kept 20 players, leaving just five slots (including one overseas) open for the upcoming auction.

Key retained players include: Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Tilak Varma

Trent Boult

Deepak Chahar

Will Jacks

Mitchell Santner

Sherfane Rutherford (traded from the Gujarat Titans)

Shardul Thakur (traded from Lucknow Super Giants)

Mayank Markande (traded from Kolkata Knight Riders)

Other retained names are Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Allah Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar.

The retention of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya ensures continuity in leadership and firepower. Adding proven performers like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Will Jacks strengthens both pace and spin departments significantly.

MI released players The Mumbai Indians have released nine players, opening the door for other teams to bid for them in the mega auction.

Released players: Arjun Tendulkar (traded to Lucknow Super Giants)

Bevon Jacobs

Karn Sharma

Lizaad Williams

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Reece Topley

Krishnan Shrijith

Satyanarayana Raju

Vignesh Puthur

Notably, Arjun Tendulkar heads to Lucknow Super Giants via trade, while experienced spinners like Karn Sharma and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will enter the auction pool. Overseas pacers Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams have also become available.

Purse and slots After retentions and trades, the Mumbai Indians have ₹2.75 crore remaining in their purse with five slots left for four domestic and one overseas. This limited budget suggests MI will target specific roles, possibly a backup wicket-keeper, a death-over specialist, or an Indian all-rounder.

