Mumbai Indians full retention list: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya stay; Arjun Tendulkar traded

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have officially submitted their final retention list to the BCCI ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 mega auction, set for mid-December 2025. With the retention deadline closing on November 15, all ten franchises locked in their core squads. Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions, have made bold decisions to reshape their team while keeping a strong Indian core intact.
Mumbai Indians have retained a powerful mix of experienced superstars and exciting young talent. The franchise has kept 20 players, leaving just five slots (including one overseas) open for the upcoming auction.
Hardik Pandya
Suryakumar Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Tilak Varma
Trent Boult
Deepak Chahar
Will Jacks
Mitchell Santner
Sherfane Rutherford (traded from the Gujarat Titans)
Shardul Thakur (traded from Lucknow Super Giants)
Mayank Markande (traded from Kolkata Knight Riders)
Other retained names are Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Allah Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar.
The retention of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya ensures continuity in leadership and firepower. Adding proven performers like Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Will Jacks strengthens both pace and spin departments significantly.
The Mumbai Indians have released nine players, opening the door for other teams to bid for them in the mega auction.
Arjun Tendulkar (traded to Lucknow Super Giants)
Bevon Jacobs
Karn Sharma
Lizaad Williams
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Reece Topley
Krishnan Shrijith
Satyanarayana Raju
Vignesh Puthur
Notably, Arjun Tendulkar heads to Lucknow Super Giants via trade, while experienced spinners like Karn Sharma and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will enter the auction pool. Overseas pacers Reece Topley and Lizaad Williams have also become available.
After retentions and trades, the Mumbai Indians have ₹2.75 crore remaining in their purse with five slots left for four domestic and one overseas. This limited budget suggests MI will target specific roles, possibly a backup wicket-keeper, a death-over specialist, or an Indian all-rounder.
With a balanced squad featuring world-class pace (Bumrah, Boult, Chahar), explosive batting (Rohit, Surya, Tilak, Jacks), and versatile all-round options, the Mumbai Indians look well-equipped for IPL 2026. The mini purse and limited slots mean the franchise will need smart, targeted bidding in the mid-December auction.
