Mumbai Indians new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check MI's remaining match dates, venues, timings & more

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions will be geared up to claim a spot in the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a revised schedule announced by the BCCI on May 12, 2025. After a brief suspension of a week due to security concerns, the tournament is back.

Hardik Pandya's MI started their journey on a sluggish note but turned the tables by winning six matches on a trot. However, they lost their previous game against Gujarat Titans and now have two crucial league-stage matches on the cards.

Here’s everything you need to know about MI’s revised schedule, including match dates, venues, timings, and the playoffs scenarios.

IPL revised schedule The revised schedule includes the remaining 17 matches (12 league-stage fixtures and 5 playoff games) to be played across six venues: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, with the final scheduled for June 3, 2025

Mumbai Indians on the IPL 2025 points table Mumbai Indians are currently in the fourth position of the IPL 2025 Points Table with 7 wins from 12 matches. They have 14 points and an NRR of +1.156.

MI Playoffs scenario. Mumbai Indians have two matches remaining and they need to win both games and get 18 points in order to seal their place in the top four. If they lose even one match then their qualification will be dependent on the other team's result and NRR as they will be stuck at 16 points.

MI revised schedule for the remaining matches: Mumbai Indians have their remaining matches against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. One of these two games will played at MI's home ground Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Let's look at their new schedule, venues and timings

Fixture Date Day Venue Time Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 21st May 2025 Wednesday Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM IST Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians 26th May 2025 Monday Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 7:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians full squad Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, N. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, V. Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah