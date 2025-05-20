Mumbai Indians sign replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch; check details

Mumbai Indians (MI) have two matches remaining in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and are the strong contenders to make it to the Playoffs. As few players are set to leave for national duties after MI's match against Delhi on May 26, the franchise has signed new replacements.

One-week break and national duties The IPL was suspended for a week due to escalating tensions at the border between India and Pakistan. The league's dates have been revised but are clashing with a few international tournaments. While the first qualifier will be played on May 29, the final is scheduled for June 3. As a result, many overseas players are going back to their countries.

The revised IPL schedule is overlapping with two bilateral series. West Indies will face Ireland in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from May 21 to May 25, followed by another three ODIs against England from May 29 to June 3. Moreover, the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa is scheduled for June 11.

Mumbai Indians' replacements announcement "Mumbai Indians have picked Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson and Charith Asalanka as replacements for Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch, IPL stated in a release.

"The replacement players will be available from the Playoffs stage onwards, should MI qualify," the release further added.

New replacements and prices Will Jacks will be replaced by England's Jonny Bairstow for ₹5.25 crore.

Ryan Rickelton will be replaced by Richard Gleeson at a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

Corbin Bosch will be replaced by Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka at a reserve price of ₹75 lakhs.

Temporary replacements rules Notably, any temporary replacements signed after the IPL's suspension will not be eligible for retention in the 2026 season.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the IPL stated.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players will not be eligible for retention in the next season." the statement further added.

Mumbai Indians Playoffs qualification scenarios Three teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have already

qualified for the Playoffs. MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) are the only two teams left in the contention. Both teams have two matches remaining. For MI (14 points) to qualify they will want to finish with more points than Delhi (13 points). Interestingly, if they win their upcoming game against DC, then they will storm into the top four. On the other hand, if they lose the clash, they will want to win their last game and hope for DC to lose and get stuck at 15 points.

Mumbai Indians upcoming matches Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals (Mumbai) - 21st May 2025

