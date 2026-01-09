MI vs RCB LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 kicks off today with an electrifying clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This season opener promises high drama, star power, and intense rivalry as two powerhouse teams battle under the lights.

The much-awaited fourth edition of the Women's Premier League begins on January 9, 2026, with a blockbuster showdown. Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians, fresh from their 2025 title defense and riding the wave of India's recent Women's ODI World Cup victory, take on Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match at DY Patil Stadium starts at 7:30 PM IST, following an exciting opening ceremony featuring celebrity performances.

Toss and match details

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is scheduled for Friday, (January 9). It will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is set for 7:00 PM IST.

Live streaming details

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. You can also watch it live online by streaming on the JioHotstar platform.

Pitch and conditions at DY Patil

The surface is batter-friendly with reliable bounce, often producing scores around 150-160. Dew could make chasing easier, influencing the toss decision.

Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey