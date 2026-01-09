MI vs RCB LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 kicks off today with an electrifying clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This season opener promises high drama, star power, and intense rivalry as two powerhouse teams battle under the lights.
The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is scheduled for Friday, (January 9). It will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is set for 7:00 PM IST.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. You can also watch it live online by streaming on the JioHotstar platform.
The surface is batter-friendly with reliable bounce, often producing scores around 150-160. Dew could make chasing easier, influencing the toss decision.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey
“We were also looking to bowl first, considering the dew later on. But it’s the first game of the season, so we’ll see how things go. It’s been really good. We’ve been practicing for the last 10 days, and everyone looks in good touch. We’ve got a well-balanced side, pretty similar to what we have had over the last three seasons, so we’re confident heading into the game.”
“We are going to bowl first. Dew plays a huge role at this venue, especially in the second half, and it’s a ground where conditions can change quickly. We want to bowl tight lines early and restrict the opposition. It’s been amazing.”
“The girls have gelled really well. It’s a young group, the overseas players have settled in nicely, and it’s been a fun environment. Everyone’s worked extremely hard, and we’re really excited to get started. We’re going in with six Indian players. Our four overseas players are Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Welch, and Lauren Smith,” she added.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians.
“I think the whole RCB squad is very balanced this season. We had a good mega auction. I always tell the team we have to focus on our work ethic. What happens on the field is not in our hands. But the way we have been batting for the last two years, I am sure we will continue that for RCB. I have also been batting well in the last two years and I want to bring that success from international cricket to the WPL. There is no better feeling than winning matches for your team, whichever team you play for. I am really looking forward to doing that,” RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said while speaking to JioHotstar.
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur, in a conversation with broadcasters JioHotstar expressed, “You feel pressure in any format, whether it is WPL, international cricket, or domestic matches. You set a high standard for yourself and expect a lot. But the most important thing is to enjoy yourself on the field. Other than taking pressure, I would love to enjoy my game. Winning the Women’s ODI World Cup and the WPL as captain adds extra responsibility to win again. But my main focus as captain is to help the players feel settled and enjoy the game."
Two of the league's most successful sides meet in the curtain-raiser. Harmanpreet Kaur leads Mumbai Indians, the back-to-back title holders, while Smriti Mandhana captains Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2024 champions. This blockbuster promises intense competition between India's top batters and a showcase of emerging talent.