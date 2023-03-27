Mumbai Indians win inaugural WPL title after Sciver-Brunt fifty

Mumbai Indians win inaugural WPL title after Sciver-Brunt fifty1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 12:35 AM IST
MUMBAI : Mumbai Indians were crowned champions at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) after Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 60 secured their seven-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
