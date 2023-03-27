Mumbai Indians win inaugural WPL title after Sciver-Brunt fifty

1 min read . 12:35 AM IST

Amlan Chakraborty, Reuters

Mumbai Indians' players pose with the trophy after winning the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket final match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 26, 2023.

Mumbai Indians were crowned champions at the inaugural WPL after Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 60 secured their seven-wicket victory against Delhi Capitals in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday