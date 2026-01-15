MI-W VS UP-W LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians eye third straight victory of season against winless UP Warriorz

MI-W VS UP-W LIVE Score, WPL 2026: The 8th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is expected to be a thrilling contest. Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W), the defending champions under captain Harmanpreet Kaur, are set to host the struggling UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W), led by Meg Lanning, at the iconic Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. MI come into this evening clash in solid form, aiming for their third consecutive win of the season after a strong start, while UP Warriorz remain the only team without a victory after three outings, facing pressure to turn things around against a dominant opponent.

This promises an exciting captaincy duel between two international stars. Harmanpreet's in-form Mumbai side boasts a recent three-match winning streak over UPW in WPL history, adding extra intrigue to the contest.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Gunalan Kamalini(w), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Kranthi Reddy

UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Pratika Rawal, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Charli Knott