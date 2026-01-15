MI-W VS UP-W LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians eye third straight victory of season against winless UP Warriorz

MI-W VS UP-W LIVE Score, WPL 2026: The 8th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is expected to be a thrilling contest. Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W), the defending champions under captain Harmanpreet Kaur, are set to host the struggling UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W), led by Meg Lanning, at the iconic Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. MI come into this evening clash in solid form, aiming for their third consecutive win of the season after a strong start, while UP Warriorz remain the only team without a victory after three outings, facing pressure to turn things around against a dominant opponent.
This promises an exciting captaincy duel between two international stars. Harmanpreet's in-form Mumbai side boasts a recent three-match winning streak over UPW in WPL history, adding extra intrigue to the contest.
Mumbai Indians Women: Gunalan Kamalini(w), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Kranthi Reddy
UP Warriorz Women: Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Deandra Dottin, Trisha Gongadi, Pratika Rawal, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, Charli Knott
The match will broadcast on Star Sports network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The match between Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7 PM IST.
The match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Following are the stats of the venue for WPL 2026
Matches played: 7
Matches won batting first: 3
Matches won batting second: 4
Average 1st Innings score – 179
Avg 1st Innings winning score – 204
Total matches: 7
Matches wo by Mumbai Indians: 5
Matches won by UP Warriorz: 2
Mumbai Indians probable XI: G Kamalini (WK), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nicola Carey, Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha
UP Warriorz probable XI: Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat (WK), Deandra Dottin/Chloe Tryon, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Shobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud
Welcome to our live coverage of Match 8 of WPL 2026. The Mumbai Indians Women are set to take on a struggling UP Warriorz side. Stay tuned for toss, lineups, and live updates as Harmanpreet Kaur's MI look to tighten their grip on the points table against Meg Lanning's UPW.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.