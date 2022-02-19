Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Sports / Mumbai to host (International Olympic Committee) IOC session in 2023

Mumbai to host (International Olympic Committee) IOC session in 2023

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST PTI

  • India will host the session for the first time since 1983. The session will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The International Olympic Committee on Saturday awarded India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai next year.

The International Olympic Committee on Saturday awarded India the right to host the IOC Session in Mumbai next year.

Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee, described it as "a significant development for the country's Olympic aspiration".

Nita Ambani, the Indian representative on the committee, described it as "a significant development for the country's Olympic aspiration".

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

India will host the session for the first time since 1983. The session will be hosted at the state-of-the-art, brand new Jio World Convention Centre.

Mumbai received a historic 99% of the votes in favour of its bid from the delegates participating in the process, with 75 members endorsing its candidature in the session held at Beijing.

An IOC session is the annual meeting of the members of the IOC, comprising 101 voting members and 45 honorary members.

It discusses and decides on the key activities of the global Olympics movement including adoption or amendment of the Olympic Charter, election of IOC members and office bearers and election of the host city of Olympics.

"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait. I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Ambani, the first woman to be elected as an IOC member from India.

"This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport."

Apart from Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, and India's first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra were part of the Indian delegation. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!