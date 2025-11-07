Munetaka Murakami posted to MLB; Japanese power hitter enters 2025 offseason market

The 2025 Major League Baseball (MLB) offseason gained significant momentum with the official posting of Munetaka Murakami by the Tokyo Yakult Swallows. Announced on November 7, 2025, this move positions the 25-year-old infielder as one of the premier international talents available, drawing immediate interest from all 30 MLB franchises. Murakami's combination of proven power production and youth makes him a key acquisition target in a market increasingly reliant on global talent pipelines.

Posting timeline and financial structure MLB teams were formally notified of Murakami's availability on Friday, with his exclusive negotiating period commencing at 8:00 AM ET on Saturday. The window extends 45 days, closing at 5:00 PM ET on December 22. Should no agreement be reached, Murakami returns to the Swallows without penalty.

The posting system imposes a release fee on the signing club, calculated as follows: 20% on the first $25 million of the contract value, 17.5% on the next $25 million, and 15% on any amount exceeding $50 million. Industry projections suggest Murakami commands a nine-figure guarantee, yielding Yakult a minimum fee of approximately $16.9 million.

Preparations for this transition began over a year ago. Reports from December 2023 indicated 2025 as Murakami's final NPB season, corroborated by Swallows president Tetsuya Hayashida, who stated in June to Japanese outlets that the organization was “willing” to post the two-time Central League MVP and four-time All-Star.

Munetaka Murakami's form and journey so far Munetaka Murakami's eight-year tenure in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) established him as an elite offensive force. Across 892 games, he accumulated 246 home runs while posting a .270/.394/.557 slash line. His plate discipline is evident in a 16.3% walk rate, though a 25.8% strikeout rate highlights areas for refinement.

His 2022 campaign remains historic with 56 home runs, while securing the Triple Crown (.318/.458/.711, 134 RBI) at age 22, the youngest in league annals. Primarily stationed at third base, Murakami has demonstrated versatility at first base and left field, though defensive metrics suggest a potential shift to first in MLB for optimal value.

The 2025 season, abbreviated to 56 games by an oblique injury, still produced 22 home runs and a .273/.379/.663 line, ranking third in NPB home runs despite limited action.